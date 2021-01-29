'Beating heart of RTÉ News' Tommie Gorman to retire after 41 years with RTÉ

Veteran reporter Tommie Gorman is to retire after more than four decades with RTÉ.

The Northern Editor for the State-owned broadcaster was lauded as "the beating heart of RTÉ News" by RTÉ's Managing Director, Jon Williams.

"For 41 years, from Brussels to Belfast, via Sligo and Saipan, Tommie Gorman has been the beating heart of RTÉ News.

"He has earned the trust of audiences, north and south - and of all sides in Northern Ireland, telling their story, sharing his insights, and championing RTÉ’s role as an all-island news organisation," he said.

RTÉ announced that Vincent Kearney will step into the role upon Mr Gorman’s retirement in the spring of this year.

Currently Northern Correspondent for RTÉ News, Mr Kearney has reported across all of RTÉ's flagship news programmes, providing television, radio and online coverage, since his appointment in January 2019.

He is an award-winning journalist whose 32 years’ experience has included senior editorial positions in regional and national newspapers, and at BBC Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Williams said that few "know and understand Northern Ireland better than Vincent Kearney".

"No-one is better placed to continue the work of Tommie Gorman, and David Davin Power and Jim Dougal before him, than Vincent Kearney," he added.

Commenting on his new role Mr Kearney said he is thrilled to be given the opportunity to take on a role that he described as "without doubt one of the best jobs in journalism on the island of Ireland".

"Tommie Gorman will leave behind an amazing legacy and huge shoes to fill.

"I am delighted to be the person to be given the opportunity to fill them.

"RTÉ has a reputation for authoritative and comprehensive coverage of Northern Ireland affairs and I relish the challenge of continuing that tradition," he continued.