Cork GP 'amazed' at people receiving Covid results while 'in the supermarket'

A Cork GP said he is “amazed” at the number of people who were out shopping when he called them with their Covid-19 test results.

The HSE advises people who have been tested for Covid and are awaiting their results to self-isolate and restrict their movements.

However, Bantry GP Paul O’Sullivan said some people seem to think the lockdown measures and Covid-19 testing instructions only apply to others and not to themselves.

“It is amazing the amount of patients over the past few weeks who, when rang with their results, were in the supermarket,” said Dr O’Sullivan.

“Some people feel that Covid rules and restrictions apply to others and not to them, and that there is a disconnect between what they do and what they feel others must do.

“I think it has had a bearing on the current surge, that people weren’t taking it seriously and felt rules were for everyone else.”

“It only becomes real once they or members of their family become infected and they see the consequences of their own actions.

“It is usually too late then.”

This comes amid high numbers of cases of Covid-19 in Cork in recent weeks however, they have been declining in recent days.

There has been a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases being reported in the Bantry area, specifically, in the 14 days to January 25.

From January 12 to 25, there have been a total of 134 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Bantry/West Cork LEA.

In the previous 14-day cycle January 5-18, Bantry/West Cork had 306 cases in the area, with an incidence rate of 1,364.6.

According to the most recent figures, the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 population in the area now stands at 597.6, just below the national incidence rate, which up to January 27, is 621.9.

Dr Paul O’Sullivan emphasised the importance of people following HSE guidance after being tested for Covid-19.

“All health professionals would advise that people should follow the health advice from HSE, particularly regarding isolating with awaiting test results given the current very difficult situation in the community and hospitals regarding Covid,” he said.