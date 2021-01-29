Cork GP 'amazed' at people receiving Covid results while 'in the supermarket'

The HSE advises people who have been tested for Covid and are awaiting their results to self-isolate and restrict their movements.
However, Bantry GP Paul O’Sullivan said some people seem to think the lockdown measures and Covid-19 testing instructions only apply to others and not to themselves.
“It is amazing the amount of patients over the past few weeks who, when rang with their results, were in the supermarket,” said Dr O’Sullivan.
“I think it has had a bearing on the current surge, that people weren’t taking it seriously and felt rules were for everyone else.”
“It only becomes real once they or members of their family become infected and they see the consequences of their own actions.
“It is usually too late then.”
This comes amid high numbers of cases of Covid-19 in Cork in recent weeks however, they have been declining in recent days.
There has been a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases being reported in the Bantry area, specifically, in the 14 days to January 25.