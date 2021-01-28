St Kevin’s Site submission closing date needs to be extended, says Cork TD

Cork North-Central TD Thomas Gould has called for the submission closing date for the strategic housing development (SHD) on the grounds of the former St Kevin’s Hospital to be extended.

In December, a planning application for a strategic housing development (SHD) on the grounds of the former St Kevin’s Hospital site in Shanakiel was submitted to An Bord Pleanála by the Land Development Agency (LDA).

The proposed development is set to be over 24,000 sq m in size and it will incorporate 266 residential units, a creche and an office enterprise centre.

Plans outline proposals for 46 townhouses as part of the development.

54 ground floor, two-bed duplex apartments, with 36 three-bed and 18 four-bed duplex townhouses above, arranged in seven three-storey blocks, and 52 walk-up apartments - 11 one-bed and 41 two-bed - arranged in three four-storey blocks are also included in the application.

The former St Kevin’s Hospital itself is set to be stabilized, conserved and renovated to provide 60 apartments - 26 one-bed, and 34 two-bed. The former hospital will also house the creche, while the former chapel building will host the new Office Enterprise centre.

The last day for submissions is Friday 29 January.

Artist impressions of St Kevin’s Strategic Housing Development Project in Cork

Thomas Gould TD has today called on the LDA to extend the deadline for submission to the planning process for St Kevin’s to ensure all residents in the community have had the opportunity to have their say.

“What has become clear is that residents and communities have not been consulted with on the St Kevin’s site planning process. I have contacted a number of residents who weren’t aware of this Deadline,” he said.

He said that it is a “huge development for the city” but that there are “serious issues” with the current proposal.

“Some of these will severely affect local residents and communities. They need to be given the opportunity to make a submission."

Mr Gould said that he has raised the issue with the Minister and the LDA.

“People in Cork North Central should be aware of all of this and be encouraged to make an informed submission,” he added.