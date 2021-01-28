Cork pupil wins national art competition for portrait of his twin brother

A Kinsale pupil has been named as the winner of a national art competition that aims to foster more positive attitudes towards people with disabilities.

Sixth-class pupil at Summercove National School, Cathal Walsh was today announced as the winner of the National Disability Authority’s Someone Like Me art competition.

His portrait, 'Piano Man' was inspired by his twin brother, Harry who was born with a cleft lip and palate.

12-year-old Cathal’s entry was named as the winner by the competition judges for both its artistic appeal as well as the heart-warming story behind the portrait, which reflects the competition’s aim to highlight the similarities that exist between all people.

Twins and best friends Cathal (Right) and Harry Walsh.

For the first time in the five-year history of the Awards, the finalists, who were from 48 primary schools across Ireland, gathered online for a special virtual ceremony.

The winning entry shows Harry playing the piano, which is something he has taught himself during lockdown.

12-year-old Cathal said that his brother has a "natural talent" for the piano.

"I decided to draw Harry because he taught himself piano during lockdown and turns out he has a natural talent for it. He loves to play Queen, Abba, jazz, pop and he plays ‘Piano Man’ a lot.

"Both Harry and I are really grateful to lockdown as it gave him the opportunity to discover his love of music and gave me the time to explore and expand my love for art," added Cathal Walsh.

The competition offers a range of prizes up to the value of €750 and saw more than 1,800 entries from individual pupils, class groups and whole schools right across Ireland.

Congratulating Cathal Walsh on his success, Minister of State with responsibility for disability, Anne Rabbitte TD said she was extremely impressed with the number of entries from schools this year.

“I would like to extend my deepest congratulations to Cathal Walsh, his teacher Jean Roberts and the wider school community.

"Cathal’s entry is both an attractive and inspiring depiction of his twin brother who clearly has an ambition to use his own experience and ability for the benefit of others.

“Taking part in this competition will go a long way towards fostering more positive attitudes towards persons with disabilities from a very early age by highlighting the similarities that exist between all people,” she added.