'Pick up the poop': County Hall considers 'reinvigorating' dog fouling awareness campaign

The ongoing issue of dog fouling was raised at County Hall again this week with Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath bringing the problem to the fore.

The Carrigaline Councillor said he, as with other councillors was “inundated” with people complaining about dog fouling in recent months and said the council needed to take action.

Mr McGrath asked that the council could reinforce and reinvigorate the messages from the local authority in relation to dog fouling and the problems dog fouling presents.

“There are more and more people out in the 5km radius and it does highlight the issue.”

“Could there be some sort of reinforcement of the message at a county level in relation to dog fouling?

“I think at a county level we have our awareness campaigns, but I think we could reinvigorate them.

“People need to be responsible, they need to clean up and the health implications, this isn’t just a nuisance, this has health implications as well. I would ask we could look at that.”

The County Mayor Mary Linehan Foley also agreed something needed to be done on the issue

