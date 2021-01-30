Gardaí to hold teleconferences with West Cork neighbourhood watch groups

Teleconferences with community gardaí are to be held in the coming weeks across West Cork, Superintendent Con Cadogan has confirmed.

The West Cork Superintendent said a number of teleconferences with community alert groups will be held in the coming weeks in order to share information between the Gardaí and local communities.

Fine Gael Councillor for the Bandon- Kinsale area Kevin Murphy raised the issue of cancelled community alert meetings at a policing meeting held with members of the force and County Hall this week.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Murphy said that the meetings with neighbourhood watch groups and community alerts were the one major thing missing from the ongoing efforts of An Garda Siochana.

“I think that is the missing link at the moment. I think we should be aiming to bring back those meetings as soon as possible. They are of immense benefit to the old and the elderly and the locals have great knowledge.”

The West Cork Councillor said some of the members of these groups did not have Zoom or could not use it.

In response, Superintendent Con Cadogan said the Community Gardaí would be convening a number of teleconferences over the phone with community alert groups over the coming weeks and said, hopefully, these meetings over the phone will make things easier for people.