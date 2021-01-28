Huge increase in domains registered in Cork in 2020

CORK businesses, services, and community groups registered 5,295 new .ie domains in 2020 as the county mobilised online in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number represents a 30% increase from the previous year.

In total, 65,113 new .ie domains were registered nationwide in 2020, the highest figure ever recorded.

“The nationwide increase in new .ie domain registrations is very encouraging,” said David Curtin, Chief Executive of .IE, Ireland’s national registry for .ie domains.

“It suggests that businesses and public services were able to quickly and easily set up an online presence and meet local demand in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is evident in Cork and across the entire province of Munster.”

Mass mobilisation in response to lockdown

Mr Curtin welcomed the fact there had been a “mass mobilisation of digital in every part of the economy and society” in response to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Businesses migrated online, many for the first time, in direct response to the lockdowns,” he said.

“They realised that having an online presence, and in many cases e-commerce capabilities, would at the very least minimise the damage of reduced or non-existent footfall.

“Some businesses have fully embraced digital, using multiple platforms to communicate with and sell to their customers. For example, some restaurants are using their own websites to advertise special offers but redirect customers to third-party apps and platforms for food ordering. Delivery is then outsourced. Many who have pivoted their business model in this way have reaped the rewards and stayed afloat, even thrived, in an intensely challenging period.

“A local .ie web address has therefore been a lifeline. It has helped to mitigate the worst effects of the physical lockdown, including permanent closure. It has also advantageously positioned many businesses and services in Cork for a more digitally integrated post-Covid-19 economy,” he added.