Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 10:37

Renewed warning on thefts of catalytic converters from cars

Gardaí are renewing a warning to motorists about the theft of catalytic converters.

Ann Murphy

Since December 2, five catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles in Cork city and county. 

Three took place in December and two have occurred since the new year.

Catalytic converters in hybrid vehicles are being targeted because there is less corrosion as there is less usage of it to process pollutants. 

The converters are in the exhaust system, cleaning up exhaust gases before they are emitted from the car.

Thieves are keen to steal them because they contain palladium, rhodium and platinum, which are currently very valuable.

They can also be stolen very quickly.

Gardaí advise:

  • Extra locks can be purchased to secure the catalytic converter or consider welding it to frame and engrave the cars VIN Number to it.
  • Park in well-lit areas ideally covered by CCTV or where passing pedestrian traffic can observe.
  • If you have a garage use it and set the car alarm. Some car alarms can detect vibration through sensors.

