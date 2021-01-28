Two arrested after suspected heroin and crack cocaine seized at house in Cork city 

Two men have been arrested in Cork after Gardaí seized €3,900 of suspected drugs in Cork city.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of heroin in Cork city, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a house on the Lower Glanmire Road at around 4.30pm yesterday.

"When Gardaí entered the house, a man attempted to discard suspected heroin from an upstairs window," a garda spokesperson said.

"A full search of the house was conducted resulting in the seizure of €3,000 of suspected heroin, €100 of suspected crack cocaine, a weighing scales and small plastic bags.

"A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996."

A second man in the house, also aged in his 30s, was found to be in possession of €800 of suspected heroin that was split into individual bags.

He was arrested and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section. 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said all of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.