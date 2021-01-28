Bandon meat plant conducting public and private Covid-19 testing following outbreak

PUBLIC and private Covid-19 testing is being carried out at the ABP meat plant in Bandon, according to the company.

It was confirmed this week that 66 staff had tested positive for the virus at the plant last week.

Staff at the Bandon plant include Irish, East Timorese, Polish, Brazilians, Georgians, Ukrainians, Romanians, and Moldovans.

A spokesperson for the ABP plant in Kilbrogan said regular testing is being carried out at the plant, and measures have been put in place where people in shared accommodation need to self-isolate.

“We have been actively discouraging foreign travel for all staff since the advent of Covid and have strict measures in place. These measures are in line with Government protocols and apply to all staff regardless of nationality.

“If a staff member has travelled abroad he/she must undergo a 14 day mandatory quarantine before returning to work. During that time they also must undergo PCR Covid-19 testing.” He said that the plant does remain open, despite the outbreak, but is “operating at a significantly reduced capacity”.

Separately, it was also confirmed in recent days that more than 40 staff at Slaney Foods in Wexford had tested positive for Covid-19.