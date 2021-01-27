'Incredible agility, selflessness and dedication': Lidl workers in Cork to share €240k bonus

Lidl Ireland is to recruit more than 153 new employees to its Cork-based operations this year while its current employees can look forward to an upcoming bonus.

The new jobs will be a mix operational and office-based roles across its store network in the city and county and in its regional distribution centre in Charleville.

Lidl was recently awarded Best COVID-19 Response by a Retailer at the Irish Quality Food Awards and is now set to recognise the dedication of its frontline workers.

The retailer has committed to a €2m investment in a COVID Employee Bonus for all employees on the island of Ireland, with €240,000 allocated to Cork-based employees.

This bonus is the third COVID bonus offered by the retailer to recognise the efforts of their essential workers during the pandemic.

Maeve McCleane, Director of Human Resources at Lidl Ireland, said it was well deserved by staff.

“Since the onset of the pandemic our teams have demonstrated incredible agility, selflessness and dedication in serving our local communities, ensuring that our customers across the county had access to the food and supplies they needed.

"I am pleased to confirm this significant investment in the form of a third bonus to recognise their phenomenal contribution as frontline workers during an exceptionally challenging time.”