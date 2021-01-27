Taoiseach leads tributes to 'true gentleman' Pat Fenton 

Tributes have been made to “true gentleman" Pat Fenton who has passed away.

Pat Fenton was heavily involved in the arts in Cork and was a prominent part of the business community with a lengthy career with AIB.

He was a lifelong member of Fianna Fáil and in 2018, he was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award which was presented by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The Taoiseach said he was deeply saddened to hear of Mr Fenton’s passing.

“It was with deep sadness that I learned of the death of Pat Fenton. He was an extraordinarily gifted individual; articulate, eloquent, a lovely writer and great company for dinner or a pint,” he said.

“Pat was so knowledgeable and always entertaining company. He had great fondness for the arts, culture and of course a passion for politics.

“He loved the count centre and the highs and lows of elections. Whatever the result, he would be part of the convivial gathering afterwards.

“Pat was a true gentleman. My sympathies go to all the family.”

Pat was regular at The Cornstore Restaurant in Cork, who said it was a pleasure to know him.

"The laughter between himself and his good friend Michael Mulcahy was infectious, he told us some stories over the years, he was larger than life, always in great humour, dressed to the gills and forever the true gentleman," said Mags O' Connor from Cornstore Cork.

"It was a pleasure knowing Pat and we wish Marion and family sincere condolences."

Port of Cork Chairman, John Mullins described Pat as “a thorough gentleman, a great supporter of the arts, a great supporter of all businesses”.

“It’s a great loss to the banking community, a great loss to his family and certainly he will be very well-remembered for all of his contributions and they were vey varied, for Cork businesses and certainly for the Cork arts community as well.”

Mr Mullins said that he was fortunate enough to have known Pat and his family for many years and recalled how he was always “dressed impeccably”.

He noted his contribution to many businesses across Cork and the arts community, along with his connection to the Port of Cork.

“I got to know him at a very early age in my life but certainly, he was just an absolutely thorough gentleman and a really great supporter of businesses in the region and the arts,” added Mr Mullins.

A friend to Pat for over 30 years, Michael Mulcahy described him as “wonderful, charming, elegant and dapper”.

“Rest gently dear Pat and thank you for the good times, the friendship, the memories and the love and above all else, thanks for just being you," he said.