790 arrests for drink and drug driving during Christmas and New Year period

GARDAÍ arrested 790 motorists natinwide for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the Christmas and New Year period.

The Garda seasonal campaign ran from December 4 to January 5.

Gardai said this morning that the campaign had a primary focus on Mandatory Intoxicant Testing.

12,858 breath tests were carried out and 5,515 checkpoints were set up across the country during the period.

14,780 speeding detections were also made in the period.

There were 1,096 fines issued for the use of handheld mobile phones, while 314 were issued for non-wearing of seat belts.

“Despite reduced traffic for certain periods over Christmas, the numbers detected for driving under the influence has remained high," a garda spokesman said.

“There were sadly, 10 fatalities on our roads during the period between 4th December 2020 up until 5th January 2021.

"This compares with 16 for the same dates in 2019. This is a reduction of 6 fatalities (38% decrease).”

Last year, 148 people lost their lives on Irish roads – up from 140 in 2019.

As part of the Christmas and New Year Safety campaign, gardaí conducted a National Slow Down Day on December 11 and 12.

Gardai and GoSafe checked 186,125 vehicles and detected 892 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit. At the same time, 185,233 drivers were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limit.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement Bureau continues to appeal to all road users to remember the basics of road safety.

"The message is clear, never drive if you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or a combination of both.

She added: "We also ask that drivers increase their compliance with speed limits in order to lower speed related collisions. This will reduce injuries on our roads and save lives."