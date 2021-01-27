Drop in number of people with Covid-19 at Cork hospitals

There’s been a decrease in the number of people with Covid-19 being treated at hospitals in Cork.

Figures from the HSE show that last night, 112 people with Covid-19 were being treated at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and 51 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

The previous night, 124 people with the virus were being cared for at the CUH and 53 people with Covid-19 were being treated at the Mercy.

23 people with Covid-19 at critical care units in city

Last night, 16 people with the virus were receiving intensive care at the critical care unit at the CUH and seven people with the virus were at the critical care unit at the Mercy.

Nationally, 1,689 people with Covid-19 were being treated at hospitals around the country at 8pm last night, down from 1,803 the previous day.

215 people with confirmed Covid-19 were being cared for at critical care units, a slight decrease on the figure of 217 reported on Wednesday.

Bed availability at Cork hospitals

The HSE figures show 433 general hospital beds were available around the country yesterday- including 28 at CUH and 4 at the MUH.

Twenty-six critical beds were available around the country. There were two critical care beds available at CUH, but there were no critical care beds available at the Mercy.