Man jailed after being ‘caught red-handed selling drugs for gain’

GARDAÍ acting on confidential information carried out a drugs search at a house at Colmcille Rd in Cork and found over €5,000 worth of cannabis herb and resin, as well as ecstasy tablets.

Sergeant Pat Lyons confirmed the total street value of the drugs amounted to €5,495.

Conor Healy, of 105 Colmcille Rd, Gurranabraher, pleaded guilty to charges of having cannabis herb, resin, and MDMA for sale or supply on December 18, 2019.

Healy was arrested at the scene and taken to the local Garda station in December 2019 where he admitted sale or supply of the drugs.

In the past, he was convicted twice of having drugs for his own use.

The defendant submitted for urinalysis in advance of sentencing and tested positive for cannabis and benzodiazepine. The positive tests occurred as recently as November 2020. Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said the benzodiazepine had been prescribed and the cannabis could take time to leave the system.

“It is not correct that he is drug free,” said Judge Olann Kelleher, in light of the results.

Going back to 2019 when he was caught with the stash of drugs, Healy said through his solicitor that he was minding the drugs for someone else.

“He was caught red-handed,” said Judge Kelleher. “He was selling drugs for gain in the city.” The judge imposed a jail term of five months.