Woman sentenced for threatening to ‘stick’ security man with syringe

A SYRINGE was produced by a woman who threatened to ‘stick’ a security man at a shopping centre when he approached her and now a judge has said the crime was too serious to avoid a jail term.

Iarija Aleksandrova, aged 22, of Mount St Joseph’s Close, Bakers Rd, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court.

The charge stated that on October 19, 2018, she threatened a security man with a syringe, causing him to believe he would be infected with a disease.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that on the date in question the woman was at Blackpool shopping centre.

A security man had been notified that a woman had allegedly stolen two bottles of Captain Morgan rum from the off-licence of Dunnes Stores in the centre.

The security man knew the defendant and approached her in relation to the alleged theft of alcohol, valued at €67.

However, the woman refused to return to the store.

“She threatened to stick him a number of times,” said Sgt Lyons.

“He knew who she was. She had a needle in tissue.

“He let her go. He was in fear of the defendant, that she would stick him.”

The woman was before the court on a charge of threatening the security man with the needle and syringe, but there was no theft charge against her.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said any threat like this was serious but he said CCTV would have shown that the needle was in her hand in tissue.

“It was not that she was brandishing it,” said Mr Buttimer.

He said the defendant had a long period of difficulty with substance abuse, up to and including heroin.

“She was homeless, relying on street dwelling, tent dwelling, and hostel accommodation.”

He said matters had stabilised through her own efforts and that she was now drug free.

“You could not, for a second, underestimate the seriousness of these charges,” said Judge Olann Kelleher.

“She succeeded in what she intended to do — he [the security man] left her go because she had the syringe.

“It is not acceptable in our society.

“We must treat it as one of the most serious offences.

“We don’t come across them as much as we did,” he said.

The judge jailed Aleksandrova for three months.