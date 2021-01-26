More than 48,000 people in Cork now receiving Pandemic Unemployment Payment 

Over 48,000 people in Cork received the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week amid a national increase in the number of recipients.

This week, the Department of Social Protection has issued weekly payments valued at €142.86 million to over 475,000 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The number of people receiving the payment this week has seen an increase of 15,443 nationally when compared to last week’s figures.

After Dublin, Cork is the county with the highest number of people who receive the PUP.

A total of 48,731 people across the county received the payment this week and 147,191 in Dublin.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food services, which accounts for 111,569 recipients.

This is followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade, which includes 75,861 people and Construction (61,159).

However, in the past seven days, some 10,000 people closed their PUP claim, with 6,749 of those stating that they were doing so because they are returning to work.

This includes 721 people in Cork.

Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit

Since last March, some 120,892 people under the age of 66 have been medically certified for receipt of the Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit.

With the exception of Waterford, the number of people medically certified to receive the Enhanced Illness Benefit has also increased in every county this week.

Dublin is the county with the highest cumulative number at 33,076, followed by Cork (13,060), Galway (7,120), Kildare (5,307) and Waterford (4,179).

The sectors with the highest number of employees medically certified to receive this payment are Wholesale and Retail, (26,228); Human Health and Social Work Activities (20,932); followed by Manufacturing (16,248).

Today, some 9,718 people are currently in receipt of an Enhanced Illness Benefit payment.

Reduction in increases in numbers receiving PUP

Speaking on the latest PUP figures, the Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD said that despite the additional 15, 443 people receiving the payment this week, the scale of the increase has “reduced significantly” when compared to the previous fortnight.

“The PUP continues to provide valuable support to those who have lost employment due to the implementation of necessary public health measures to curb the spread of this dangerous virus.

“Protecting the health of everyone living in our State is paramount and as such, it is vital now more than ever, that everyone makes every possible effort to follow the health guidelines,” she added.