Tue, 26 Jan, 2021 - 11:03

Man charged in connection with Cork drug seizure

The drug seizure was made during a routine patrol in Cobh

A MAN is due in court next month following a drug seizure in Cobh.

He was one of two people arrested last night after €5,000 of suspected cannabis herb was seized in Cobh last night.

Gardaí from Cobh stopped a car in Ticknock, during a routine mobile patrol at around 9.30pm.

Gardaí carried out a search of the car and found €5,000 of suspected cannabis herb located in the boot.

Both occupants, a man aged in his late teens and a woman in her 30s, were arrested at the scene and brought to Cobh Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Mallow District Court on February 25, 2021. The women was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

