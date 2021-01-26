Late Bishop of Lancaster to be laid to rest in North Cork

THE Cork-born fifth Bishop of Lancaster will be laid to rest in his native Mourneabbey today.

Bishop Padraig O’Donoghue was the Bishop Emeritus of the Lancaster diocese since he retired in May 2009.

He had served there since being officially installed as Fifth Bishop of Lancaster in 2001.

He returned to Cork after his retirement and was appointed Assistant Priest of Bantry and Ballincollig parishes, and also assisted the Bishop of Cork and Ross with the administration of the Sacrament of Confirmation.

He died peacefully in Nazareth House in Mallow on Sunday.

In a statement on its website, a spokesman for the Diocese of Lancaster said: “For anyone who knew him or worked closely with him during his time as Bishop of Lancaster, it was clear how completely he had given his life to the Lord.”

It added: “He was an immense gift to us, serving with courage, wisdom and above all with charity. How fitting it is that he should be called to the highest vocation during this year devoted to the great father-figure, Patron of the Universal Church, and patron of a happy death, Saint Joseph.”

It added: “We express our gratitude for the Sisters and Staff of Nazareth House who have cared for him especially in recent times.”

A Mass will be held in his memory in the Cathedral of Lancaster at a later date.

Bishop O’Donoghue had been ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Westminster in 1967. He served as Sub-Administrator of Westminster Cathedral from 1978 to 1985, and Administrator from 1990 to 1993.

He was involved in the establishment of the Cardinal Hume and Passage Centres in Westminster.

He was a former Chair of the Archdiocese of Westminster Senate of Priests. He was ordained as Auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese of Westminster by Cardinal Basil Hume in June 1993, and was appointed Bishop to the West London Pastoral Area of the Archdiocese.

He is survived by his brother Denis and sisters Nora, Siobhan and Ann.

His funeral Mass will be livestreamed this afternoon at 2pm at http://www.mycondolences.ie/.