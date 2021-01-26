Man who ended 2020 with burglary jailed for most of 2021

A ten-month jail term was imposed on a man who confessed to ending the year with a burglary at a Cork city restaurant.

34-year-old Dwayne Corcoran of no fixed address pleaded guilty to burgling The Cornstore on Cornmarket Street, Cork, on December 31 2020.

As well as ending the year with a burglary he began 2021 with a shoplifting offence. That occurred at Tesco in Wilton where he stole seven containers of cod liver oil on January 16, Sergeant Pat Lyons said.

Sergeant Lyons said that Corcoran had 20 previous convictions for burglary. He also had 19 convictions for theft.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a six-month sentence on him for the shoplifting and a concurrent ten-month sentence for the burglary.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor said Corcoran came before Cork District Court last week where he made no application to get out on bail.

“He has longstanding addictions and has been using drugs from a young age.

“In his twenties he was in and out of jail a lot.

“He had been clear of drugs for a number of months but he had a slip on New Year’s Eve. He had an argument at home with his girlfriend.

“He went out and fell in with people he knew and took tablets and found himself in this situation again,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

Garda Ronan O’Sullivan arrested Dwayne Corcoran of no fixed address and brought him before Cork District Court where the defendant consented to being remanded in custody.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody.

Corcoran has now pleaded guilty to burglary at the Cornstore by entering an upstairs area and stealing a handbag and mobile phone on December 31 2020. He also pleaded guilty to the shoplifting at Tesco in Wilton on January 16.