Dozens of confirmed Covid-19 cases at Cork meat plant

SIXTY-SIX cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed among staff at a meat plant in Bandon.

The ABP plant in Kilbrogan is now running at a reduced capacity. There are approximately 300 staff employed at the plant.

A spokesperson for the company said the detections were made during screening of staff at the plant last week.

She said: “In line with Covid-19 protocols all close contacts of those impacted are currently self-isolating. The site is also operating at a significantly reduced capacity.

“Staff safety and public health is our priority and ABP will continue to work with the HSE in relation to the matter.”

She added: “Since the advent of Covid-19 ABP has introduced a range of industry leading protection measures as part of a company-wide initiative. These include limiting site access to essential personnel, temperature checks at the entry to the site, staggered break times, perspex partitions where appropriate, social distancing measures in canteens and all other communal spaces as well as detailed protocols for colleagues who display any symptoms.

“We are continually evolving and improving the measures to ensure safety at all our sites.” The confirmation came as Slaney Foods confirmed 42 positive cases of the virus among its workforce.

The Bandon/Kinsale electoral area had 634 positive Covid-19 cases in the two weeks to January 18, with an incidence rate of 1,701.1.