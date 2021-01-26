Cork Nature Network premiere short film on otters

CORK Nature Network has invited members of the public to attend the premiere of a short film on the River Lee’s most elusive residents.

The film, Cork Otters ensures to bring viewers on a fantastic journey to discover more about Cork’s otters and how they live and coexist alongside Cork city and harbour's inhabitants.

The short film will premiere on 2 February with a free, online event and will allow attendees to learn more about the habits and activities of the River Lee residents.

Following a brief introduction, the short film will be premiered online and will allow viewers the opportunity to see the otters up close as well as the chance to hear the sound of otter cubs.

After the screening, there will be a panel discussion with Cork Nature Network’s special guests.

Cork Nature Network is a voluntary group that aims to benefit the community of Cork by promoting and encouraging the conservation of wildlife and habitats in Cork City and County.

Cork Otters was directed by Tom Mason, a wildlife photographer and filmmaker, and narrated by Dr Tara Shine, environmental scientist and policy adviser.

Dr Shine is a leader on climate justice and environmental issues in the context of international development, as well a public speaker, TV presenter and published author.

Joining Dr Tara Shine and Tom Mason will be Dr Paddy Sleeman, Senior Researcher of the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences at University College Cork, Chris Moody, an illustrator and photographer with a keen interest in the River Bride and the urban otters of Cork and Dr Karen Loxton, Community and Development Officer at SECAD Cork and former Otter project manager.

The Panel will be chaired by Gill Weyman, Chair at Cork Nature Network.

Speaking on the short film, Dr Paddy Sleeman said:

“Exploring biodiversity is good, for your brain, your body and how you feel, and otters are an excellent example as they exist predictable and interesting habitats such as rivers and the sea.

“They can be located at their ‘seats’ which is where they mark territories by smells, digging and dropping- which means they can be ‘captured’ on film and are really suitable for camera trapping.

“Trying to find such places, often out of the way, despite being in built-up areas, is the challenge, but a deeply rewarding one.”

“Otters’ population in European cities are growing and we want to thank Tom, Tara and the sponsors for giving Cork the opportunity of leading the way on showing how important they are and how important it is to protect them,” added Gill Weyner.

The short film and the event are funded by Patagonia, Lush, The Heritage Council and Cork County Council.

The free online event will kick off on February 2 at 7 pm on Zoom.

You can register for the free event here.