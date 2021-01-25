'A real coup for Ireland': Global expert in RF technologies joins UCC and Tyndall

UNIVERSITY College Cork and Tyndall National Institute have announced the appointment of Professor Dimitra Psychogiou, a global expert in RF front-end technologies, to the position of Professor of RF Microwave Communications in the School of Engineering.

Professor Psychogiou will also assume the role of Head of Group for Advanced Radio Frequency (RF) Technologies at the Tyndall National Institute, where she will undertake internationally-leading research at the Microelectronics Circuits Centre Ireland (MCCI).

Prof Psychogiou, who joins from the University of Colorado Boulder, USA, will lead a new research programme to develop disruptive RF technologies for the next generation of 5G/6G communications.

Ms Psychogiou has a track record of ground-breaking research on reconfigurable microwave and millimetre-wave RF front-end components research, and her appointment has been described as a real coup for Ireland.

Commenting on the appointment, interim UCC President Prof John O’Halloran at University College Cork said; “She is an inspirational leader in STEM that fulfils a critical need in the ambitious research strategy of the University and Tyndall...her specialist skills will drive forward an exciting research agenda that is of relevance to Ireland’s strength.”

Professor William Scanlon, CEO of Tyndall National Institute, said Professor Psychogiou’s appointment “will help us realise our Tyndall 2025 strategy for research excellence and ambitious growth. She will help move Ireland to become an innovation leader.”

Professor Anita R. Maguire, Vice President for Research & Innovation, UCC, said: “She is a tremendous role model for young people interested in pursuing a career in engineering.”

Speaking about her move to Ireland, Professor Psychogiou said; “I am thrilled to have been appointed to this position at such a highly regarded university and research institute. I look forward to inspiring future generations through my professorship and to continuing my work into future technologies that will enhance communications.

“I am also very excited to have an opportunity to lead and develop a new world class team at Tyndall National Institute working on cutting edge research in wireless and satellite communications systems here in Ireland. Tyndall is behind some of Europe’s most advanced research, and Ireland also has a strong microelectronic sector that I hope to work with,” she added.