'A real coup for Ireland': Global expert in RF technologies joins UCC and Tyndall

Professor Anita R. Maguire, Vice President for Research & Innovation, UCC, said: “She is a tremendous role model for young people interested in pursuing a career in engineering.”
Speaking about her move to Ireland, Professor Psychogiou said; “I am thrilled to have been appointed to this position at such a highly regarded university and research institute. I look forward to inspiring future generations through my professorship and to continuing my work into future technologies that will enhance communications.
“I am also very excited to have an opportunity to lead and develop a new world class team at Tyndall National Institute working on cutting edge research in wireless and satellite communications systems here in Ireland. Tyndall is behind some of Europe’s most advanced research, and Ireland also has a strong microelectronic sector that I hope to work with,” she added.