Cork County nominations welcome for Mayor’s Community Awards 2021

THE annual Mayor’s Community Awards are set to return this year to celebrate those who have supported communities across Cork during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual Awards for Cork County will take place on Wednesday, March 24 with an online celebration to mark the outstanding contributions made by individuals and community and voluntary groups across the county.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley is encouraging individuals and voluntary groups to contact their local Councillor or Public Participation Network (PPN) representatives to suggest nominees for this year’s awards.

The awards have been held every year since 2013, aside from 2020 and this year, they have been moved online to ensure the celebration of local heroes- despite Covid-19 restrictions.

Mayor Linehan Foley described the annual event as “a very special occasion where we get to formally recognise the best of our county’s goodwill, generosity and altruism”.

“This year’s awards are particularly important as we celebrate the many selfless volunteers who have supported our communities, our vulnerable and those impacted in so many ways since the onset of Covid-19," she said.

"Although our celebration will be a little different this year, it has never been more important to recognise those who have underpinned our response to the challenges of 2020.”

Nominations can be made under two categories, including Community and Voluntary Groups and Individuals.

Mayor Linehan Foley will present a total of 11 awards which will include nine divisional awards across County Cork’s North, South and West divisions with two overall awards to be presented.

The two overall awards will be presented to one individual and one group.

If you or your organisation would like to put yourself forward, or you know of a group, volunteer or someone special who has made a difference in 2020, contact your local Councillor or a member of the Public Participation Network Secretariat.

The closing date for submission of nominations is Wednesday, 10 February.