Drugs and suspected firearm seized in Cork; man arrested at scene 

Gardaí have seized a suspected firearm and €2,300 of suspected cannabis herb in Cork. 

A man was arrested in Cork after Gardaí seized a suspected firearm and €2,300 of suspected cannabis herb yesterday. 

"Shortly after 5pm, Gardaí from the Midleton District Drugs Unit, assisted by uniform Gardaí, executed a search warrant at a house in the Cloyne area of Cork," a spokesperson said. 

During the course of the search Gardaí seized a suspected rifle and scope along with €2,300 of suspected cannabis herb. 

Gardaí also seized a quantity of small plastic bags and a weighing scales.

Both the suspected firearm and the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Midleton Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

