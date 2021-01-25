Cork roads: Caution urged in icy conditions; Gardaí deal with incident in city

Cork drivers are being advised to allow extra time for journeys this morning, with a weather warning for ice in place and very low temperatures reported around the city and county.

Gardaí in Cork City have already dealt with an incident outside Blackpool on the N20 Commons Road near Parklands this morning.

“Icy conditions have been reported in most parts this morning, with particular care advised on secondary and local roads which are less likely to have been gritted,” AA Roadwatch said.

"Allow yourself more time to fully de-ice your car before setting out and remember, it can take up to ten times longer to stop a vehicle on icy roads.

"Slow down, avoid harsh manoeuvres and keep well back from whoever's in front."

A Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice Warning remains in place for the entire country until 10am and Met Éireann have said frost, ice and any patches of freezing fog will be slow to clear.

Much of the morning and early afternoon is forecast to be dry with sunny spells and just a few isolated showers.

However, cloud will increase from the west during the course of the afternoon with patchy rain developing during the evening. Afternoon temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in moderate southwest breezes.