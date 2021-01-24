Sun, 24 Jan, 2021 - 21:32

10,000 Covid vaccines administered across Cork and Kerry

The rollout will now move to residents aged over 65 in other long-term residential facilities, including disability and mental health facilities, with supply of the vaccine the only limiting factor.

Breda Graham

The HSE has confirmed that the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine has been offered to residents and staff at more than 90 nursing homes and community hospitals, with more than 10,000 vaccine doses administered across Cork and Kerry.

Priscilla Lynch, Covid-19 lead for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said:

“A huge thank-you is due to everyone involved in the vaccination programme. As well as our teams of vaccinators, so many others have worked tirelessly behind the scenes on this roll-out so that we can get the vaccine delivered quickly and safely.”

Blackpool GP Dr John Sheehan welcomed the news saying that it is “right, proper, and fair” that nursing home staff and residents were among the first to be vaccinated.

He said that there was a sense of relief among staff at Farranlea Road Community Nursing Unit, which he attends to, upon receiving their first dose of the vaccine.

“The sense of relief when they got the vaccine, I know it's only the beginning and it's the first dose, but that sense that things are improving and moving forward is so important right now,” he said.

Numbers of people being admitted to intensive care with Covid a 'real challenge'

