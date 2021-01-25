Funds flood in for Cork-based student following serious car crash

FUNDS are flooding in for a Youghal-based student involved in a serious road traffic collision ahead of the Christmas period.

A GoFundMe page has surpassed its target of €150,000 after just one day of going live and donations continue to pour in with over €230,800 raised.

On Thursday, December 3, Mark Dalton, who played minor hurling for Waterford, his twin brother Tom, and three friends were involved in the serious car accident. Despite the “exceptional care” from the first responders, paramedics, staff at Cork University Hospital and the Spinal Unit of the Mater Hospital, Mark was left with major trauma to his spine.

He is currently on his rehabilitation journey at the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dún Laoghaire.

A GoFundMe page was set up by a group of Mark’s friends with a goal to ensure that his essential needs are met and his family aided and comforted in the challenging times ahead.

Mark’s friends and family want to see him back in his own home, with the funds raised going toward the considerable alterations needed to bring him home, including an accessible front door and hallway, open-plan accessible kitchen and living space, and an accessible bedroom and bathroom.

The fifth year student of Pobalscoil na Tríonóide in Youghal was commended for his kindness by his principal Séamas Ó Ceallacháin, who said he is “the guy who seamlessly gains the respect of his colleagues and whom you know is a team player” and the person who “will always be there for you if you are in a corner but doesn’t want to be overpowering”.