Parts of Cork hit by snowfall but cold snap on the way out

THERE is good news on the weather front with the cold snap set to end around Tuesday.

Many parts of Cork woke up to a coating of snow on Sunday morning after Met Éireann issued a snow and ice warning.

West Cork was particularly affected.

Driving conditions were difficult but were expected to clear by this morning as more moderate dry weather returns ahead of more moderate temperatures around Wednesday.

However, the cold and wintry conditions are set to be replaced by some rain.

Met Éireann said: "Frost, fog and icy stretches will clear on Monday morning. It will be largely dry with sunny spells and just some isolated showers. Highest afternoon temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, in moderate southwesterly winds."

The first real snow of the winter in West Cork today #sneachta #snow pic.twitter.com/DCEYBvzyjR — Glengarriff Woods NR (@GlengarriffWood) January 24, 2021

"Monday night [will see] cloud increasing, with a persistent spell of rain spreading from the southwest, possibly preceded by sleet for a time and some hill snow. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +1 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes, but temperatures will rise in the south and west overnight, with any frost clearing there as the rain arrives.

"Tuesday will see a damp or wet start to Tuesday for many with rain turning to sleet or snow at times over higher ground in the north and east. A clearance to showers and occasional bright spells will soon follow from the southwest during the morning and afternoon. A milder day than of late, especially in parts of Munster, with afternoon highs ranging 6 to 11 degrees, but remaining cold in Ulster, with highs of just 1 to 4 degrees. Moderate southeasterly winds will ease mostly light before veering westerly later in the day."