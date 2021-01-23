Roads across Cork to be salted as 'hazardous conditions' forecast

Cork County Council is set to salt major routes across the county tonight and tomorrow morning.

The council said that all priority one and priority two roads under its winter maintenance programme will be salted.

Priority one routes are those deemed essential to be kept serviceable in all weather conditions and priority two routes are those that are desirable to be kept serviceable in normal winter weather conditions.

Cork County Council will be treating all Priority 1 and Priority 2 tonight and again tomorrow morning.



Cork County Council will be treating all Priority 1 and Priority 2 tonight and again tomorrow morning.

The objective of the winter maintenance programme is to provide for the safe movement of road users on national roads and other strategic routes during adverse weather conditions.

The routes are designated a priority rating based on the road classification, traffic volume carried, public transport usage, and the importance of the route on a national, regional, or local level.

It comes as a status yellow snow and ice warning in place for Cork today was extended nationwide overnight.

Met Éireann has forecast “icy and hazardous conditions” for the whole country with falls of hail, sleet and snow expected.

The fresh warning is in place until 12pm tomorrow.