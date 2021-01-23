Covid-19 latest: CMO says 'we are beginning to flatten the curve'

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said that the country is beginning to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection as a further 1,910 cases were recorded.

An additional 77 deaths related to the virus were also recorded, 76 of which occurred in January and one in December.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 43 to 98 years.

There has now been a total of 2,947 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland while there has been a total of 186,184 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 887 are men and 1,016 are women. 57% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 40 years old.

Cork recorded 150 cases and a 14-day incidence rate of 933.0 up to January 22.

There has been a total of 5,065 cases recorded in Cork in the same 14-day period.

As of 2pm today, there were 1,892 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 217 were in ICU. There were an additional 59 hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan said: “Through the solidarity shown by families and communities across the country in recent weeks, we are beginning to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infection.

“Each individual effort to follow the public health advice is making an impact, but we can only continue this positive trend and drive down incidence in the community by continuing to stay at home and avoid meeting or mixing with others in our social circle, including for any close family gatherings, such as birthdays or funerals, as these can be ‘super-spreader’ events.

“We know it is possible to have COVID-19 without displaying symptoms, so we all need to behave as though we are infectious and minimise our close contacts with others. If you suspect that you might be ill, isolate away from others in your household, let your close contacts know and come forward for testing as soon as possible.”