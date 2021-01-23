Sat, 23 Jan, 2021 - 17:17

'Icy and hazardous' conditions expected in Cork overnight 

A status yellow snow and ice warning in place for Cork today has been extended nationwide. Pic Larry Cummins.

Breda Graham

Cork is in for a bitterly cold night, with driving conditions likely to be hazardous and snow a possibility. 

A status yellow snow and ice warning has been in place for the city and county since 2pm. Cork was one of six counties included in the warning, which extends nationwide from 6pm

Met Éireann forecast “icy and hazardous conditions” for Cork with wintry showers in the afternoon and evening and some falls of hail, sleet and snow.

Tonight, Cork is expected to be very cold with frost and icy conditions and with lowest temperatures of -4 to 0 degrees. 

"Sunday morning will be very cold with some frost, ice and lying snow in places, giving hazardous conditions," Met Éireann said. 

"There'll be further showers, or longer spells of wintry precipitation, with a mix of rain, hail, sleet and some further falls of snow too, with some additional accumulations." 

The nationwide warning is in place until 12pm tomorrow.

