Graffiti Theatre appoints Cork actor as new director of arts programme for children

George Hanover has been named as the new programme director for the Graffiti Theatre Company’s early years arts programme for children.

The Cork native will bring an extensive depth of knowledge to her new role leading the BEAG programme aimed at children from birth to three years old.

With previous experience as an actor, voice-over artist and creative, she has worked with the Blackpool-based theatre organisation as an early years artist and collaborator since the programme’s inception over ten years ago.

Artistic Director of Graffiti, Niall Cleary, said the team is “so excited to welcome George” and that he couldn’t think of a better person to guide the steps of children and the theatre’s youngest members as they begin their lifelong exploration of the arts.

“George’s passion, imagination and deep understanding of early years are vital as we adapt to delivery in 2021 and take brave steps to grow the programme as we implement our ambitious BEAG three year strategic plan, which George was so instrumental in creating,” he said.

Blackpool Church, Graffiti Theatre and Cork Foyer. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Ms Hanover’s work with BEAG in previous years has involved curating, designing and facilitating workshops with the aim of introducing infants to the realm of the arts through sensory and creative play techniques, fostering creativity in the minds of young children and inspiring curiosity for the world around them.

This latest endeavour as the newly-appointed director of BEAG will see Ms Hanover further expand on her development of creative learning programmes for young children from a wide variety of backgrounds, with a particular emphasis on those who otherwise would not have easy access to the arts.

Speaking about her appointment, she said that she is “delighted to be part of the Graffiti team” in what is an exciting phase for the company.

“BEAG is ready to grow and though we are mid pandemic, I see it is an opportunity for new ideas, connections and extraordinary things to happen.

"I am taking the reins from my predecessors and endeavour to steer BEAG with the steadily growing support behind it,” she said.