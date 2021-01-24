Cork AIB branches donate over €40k to local causes in need

AIB branches across Cork have donated over €40,000 to local causes as part of the bank’s community investment programme.

Last year, the Together initiative raised a total of €40,726 for over 80 local causes including West Cork Women against Violence, Cobh Hospital, Marymount Hospice and Midleton Meals on Wheels.

The bank also launched the AIB Together Fund to further support communities impacted by the Covid-19 crisis which allowed staff to donate directly into a dedicated fund which the bank then matched, helping raise over €422,000 for long-standing community partners FoodCloud and Soar, as well as Alone, and Pieta House.

The bank also established a fund of €200,000 which allowed branches to donate directly to vulnerable groups in the community impacted by the pandemic.

This has brought the total amount donated by the bank and its staff to causes in support of Covid-19 to over €3 million.

Pic: Brian Lougheed

Head of AIB in Cork, John O’Doherty, said that the bank is very aware of the challenges facing local charitable and voluntary bodies and has “a long and proud tradition of supporting local communities in Cork”.

“Our staff in each of our AIB Cork branches selected organisations in their respective communities and the net result is that we have been able to support a wide and varied range of deserving causes from across our county. Our hope is that these funds will make a difference to those in our community that need it most at this time,” he said.

AIB’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Strategy and Sustainability, Mary Whitelaw, said it was “heartening” to see AIB staff across the country raising much needed funds for those most vulnerable in the community during “what was a difficult year for many”.

AIB Together was founded in 2018 providing a platform for staff to support charities and causes across Ireland with each employee entitled to two volunteering days per year to support their chosen cause as part of the programme.