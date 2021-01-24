Former Cork Greens member says party ‘is not listening’

A former Green Party councillor has said the resignation of a further two members highlights that “internal structures of the party are just not coping”.

Independent councillor Lorna Bogue resigned from the party back in October stating that her reasoning for leaving was the party's handling of the Mother and Baby Homes Bill which she said was “so beyond the pale”.

Her comments come as Dublin-based councillors Liam Sinclair and Sophie Nicoullaud announced their resignation on Tuesday.

She said that both councillors “were constantly doing things for their constituents” and that after some time, “it becomes clear that the party is not listening and they're not accepting criticism in any kind of good faith way”.

“It would seem to me as though even the internal structures of the party are just not coping.”

Cllr Bogue said it has become increasingly difficult to become a voice for constituents within the Green Party.

“The thing that has been difficult for this particular Government is that they are not listening to their constituents, to their party members and even to TDs within their own organisations so it’s making them very much less robust as a Government,” she said.

“It would seem to me as though the Green Party is almost a lost cause now,” she said.

Cork City South-Central councillor Dan Boyle said that he was “saddened” to see two more members leave but that “the overwhelming desire of most Greens is to try and make being in Government work”.