Book of evidence served on man accused of assaulting woman by The Lough 

A book of evidence was served on a 35-year-old Tipperary man accused of sitting beside a 21-year-old woman on a bench by The Lough, assaulting her, stealing her phone and chasing her when she ran away.

Sergeant John Kelleher confirmed at Cork District Court that a book of evidence had been served on Conor Ryan from Bansha Road, Tipperary Town.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on February 1.

Judge Kelleher gave the defendant the alibi warning, whereby he would have to give notice to the state of any witnesses he might call if relying on an alibi defence.

Conor Ryan faces charges of assault causing harm to the young woman, a non-national in Cork for the past several months, stealing her phone and common assault on Jamie Fraser, who was described as coming to the young woman’s assistance.

Conor Ryan said in the course of his bail application in July, “I am not pleading guilty under any circumstances. I would rather die.”

Detective Garda Stephen Fuller said previously it was alleged the victim was sitting on a bench at The Lough at 9.30pm on July 20 when it was alleged the accused sat down beside her on the bench.

“It will be alleged the victim was effectively manhandled by the accused (and that) he took her mobile phone," the detective said. "She managed to retrieve her phone and ran.

"She was chased by the accused and he caught her and squeezed her and put his arms around her and caused her distress before two men came to her assistance."