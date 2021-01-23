'She is in danger in my view': Cork judge jails man despite plea from pregnant partner 

A sentencing judge said a pregnant young woman was in danger from her own partner despite the fact that she came to court to change her view and say she wanted him released from jail.

One week earlier, the same woman said she was in fear of him.

That time she said, “I live in fear of him. Especially the last two weeks. Fear that he will attack me. Because he done it before. He could get drunk.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was taking into consideration the extreme nature of the violence the defendant expressed verbally to gardaí when he sentenced the 29-year-old to four months in prison for putting his partner in fear.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the defendant said he was not in his right frame of mind when he made the aggressive comments to gardaí.

He had said to the arresting garda, “You can get f***ed if you think I would kick a pregnant woman.

"When I find out where you live, you c**t, I will rape your wife, I will rape your kids, I will rape your dogs, you c**t."

Judge Olann Kelleher recalled of the evidence last week from the defendant’s partner, “She said she was living in absolute fear.”

Imposing the four-month jail term, the judge said, “This man is a danger and she is in danger in my view.”

The nature of the breach of the safety order was that he threw a hairbrush at his pregnant partner and raised his hand with the intention to assault and kick her legs while she was on the ground at the family home.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis commented on the reply the defendant made to his garda colleague: “In all my time in the guards, that is the most violent response to a charge that I ever heard.”

The defendant said he was drunk and did not remember saying that. The young man agreed that the comment noted by the garda was “vicious, horrible and disgusting”.

He added, “Deepest apologies if I said anything like that. I had a lot of drink. My deepest apologies. That is not my character.”

He said he just wanted to get out on bail to support his partner when she was having the baby.