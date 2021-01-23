Sat, 23 Jan, 2021 - 09:28

Man due in court following seizure of firearms and live ammunition in Cork 

Man due in court following seizure of firearms and live ammunition in Cork 

Gardaí seized three firearms and live ammunition following a search of a residential property. 

A man is due in court in Cork today following a seizure of three firearms and live ammunition. 

Gardaí seized three firearms and live ammunition following a search of a residential property in Clonakilty on Thursday.

A male in his 60s was arrested in relation to the incident and detained under the provisions of Section 30 of Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Clonakilty Garda Station.

A garda spokesperson said the man is expected to appear before Cork District Court today to face charges in relation to this ongoing investigation.

More in this section

Folder of Coronavirus covid-19 2019 nCoV outbreak Calls for 'support and respect' following Covid outbreak at Cork Traveller sites
Decision to be made Tuesday on schools reopening Decision to be made Tuesday on schools reopening
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 21st January CMO urges people to 'stay the course' this weekend as 55 Covid-19 related deaths and 2,870 new cases reported 
cork courtcork gardawest cork
Garda stock

Man arrested after three firearms seized in West Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Relaxed woman at home on couch Creating a stylish home that will flow to work for all your needs
Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives
A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay

Latest

My home Ad