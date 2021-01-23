Cork family among first in country to get connected to high-speed network under National Broadband Plan

A CORK family was among the first in the country to be connected by National Broadband Ireland to the new high-speed fibre network under the National Broadband Plan.

The company delivering the new future-proofed network announced yesterday that the first premises have been successfully connected in Cork and Cavan, with connections in Limerick and Galway in the coming weeks.

The O’Connor family in Shanbally is the first to be connected and they are now benefitting from the new high-speed network.

Brian O’Connor said: “This new connection under the National Broadband Plan is going to bring incredible benefits to our family.

“Our youngest son starts school next year and will need a reliable internet connection to convert his schoolwork to braille.

“I also work away from home frequently, so having the ability to speak and see each other remotely is going to mean the world to us, as well as helping us have more regular contact with other family members.

“These are things that many people in other areas might take for granted.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the first rollout of the National Broadband Plan to these first homes and businesses “is a significant milestone”.

“Access to a new high-speed fibre network will be transformative for communities and businesses across Ireland, especially in light of the pandemic and an increasing reliance on remote working and learning,” said Mr Martin.