Level 5 restrictions likely to continue to end of February 

LEVEL 5 lockdown restrictions are likely to continue until the end of February, at which point the curtailment of movement will be reviewed in line with the Covid figures, a spokesperson for the Taoiseach has said.
A sub-cabinet meeting will be held on Monday to discuss the restrictions and a Cabinet meeting will be held on Tuesday to reach a decision on the extent of the restrictions and the measures needed to minimise the Covid-19 case numbers.
The comments were made following reports that the lockdown could extend into March, something which Mr Martin’s spokesperson denied.
“The cabinet will meet on Tuesday to discuss the restrictions and a decision will be made then and reviewed at the end of the month. The measures will be dictated by the virus.”
The spokesperson reiterated that hospitals and ICUs are under intense pressure and it was imperative that all that could be done was carried out in order to reduce the numbers needing hospitalisation.
While further restrictions are likely to continue, the guidelines look set to remain the same with the 5km not likely to be reduced to 2km. “It is for the cabinet to discuss, but I think 5km radius is the current plan.”
The spokesperson reiterated that the Covid-19 figures were the precursor to all restrictions and said while the country is making progress in the seven-day infection rate and the R number, the demand on hospitals needed to be reduced.
