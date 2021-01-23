Covid-19 cases in Cork: new data shows the incidence of the virus across the city and county 

FOUR of the five local electoral areas (LEAs) in Cork City witnessed an increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 being reported in the 14 days to January 18, while the fifth city area, which has witnessed a drop in the number of cases being reported, still has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the city.

Figures published on the Covid-19 Data Hub show, that in the 14-day period from January 5-18, 944 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Cork South East LEA, down from 1,049 last week.

The hub also provides figures on the 14-day incidence rates of Covid-19 per 100,000 population by LEA. It shows the 14-day incidence rate (IR) in the area dropped slightly from 2,452 last week to 2206.5 this week.

Across all other city LEAs, the number of cases being reported and the incidence rates increased.

In the North East LEA, the 14-day case number increased from 603 to 707 and the IR increased from 1430 to 1676.6.

In the North West LEA, cases shot up from 521 to 671 and the IR rose from 1316.4 to 1669.7.

The South West LEA saw cases jump from 771 to 821 and the IR increase from 1638.7 to 1745 while in the South Central LEA cases increased from 624 to 663 and the IR went from 1613.8 to 1714.6.

Commuter towns

In the commuter towns, the number of cases reported in the 14 days to January 18 increased in each LEA except Carrigaline and Cobh.

Carrigaline saw a slight drop from 516 cases to 470 and the IR decreased from 1468.4 to 1337.5. In Cobh, the 14-day case number went from 465 to 423 and the IR went from 1363 to 1239.9.

In Mallow, the number of cases reported increased from 334 to 358 and the IR went from 1179.8 to 1227.8. In Fermoy, cases rose slightly from 507 to 513 and the IR went from 1392.6 to 1409.1.

Midleton saw a sharp increase in the number of cases reported in the 14-day period, from 362 last week to 416 this week and the IR went from 801 to 915.

Across the county, Macroom and Skibbereen LEA saw increases in the number of cases reported in the last 14 days when comparing last week with this week.

Macroom jumped from 342 to 388 cases with the IR increasing from 928.2 to 1053.1. Skibbereen saw similar trends, with the cases rising from 423 to 443 and the IR going from 1426.6 to 1463.

Bandon/Kinsale cases went from 750 to 634 and the IR went from 2,012.4 to 1701.1.

Bantry/West Cork had 306 cases compared to 359 in the last 14-day cycle and the IR went from 1601 to 1364.6.

Finally, Kanturk saw a slight increase in cases, from 233 to 246 with the IR rising from 934 to 986.6.