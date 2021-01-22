Decision to be made Tuesday on schools reopening

A decision on school reopening will be made Tuesday at a Cabinet meeting, a spokesperson for An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

His words follow HSE's Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry’s frank comments on Friday morning when he stated that the transmission of Covid-19 was still “far too high” and it was far too early to be considering opening schools.

Mr Henry said that the transmission rate was “ten times higher” than it was in early December and this needed to drop dramatically before schools could reopen.

Cork primary school principal Adrian Breathnach has said it would be “crazy” to open schools to all students but provisions could be made safely for students with special educational needs to be brought back to mainstream schools.

Mr Breathnach, who is the principal of Gaelscoil Pheig Sayers on Redemption Road on the northside of the city, said that while remote learning was a “last resort” and it was in no way comprehensive learning, it was not safe to return to mainstream schooling.

“It is very likely kids will fall behind, it is not ideal, but it is a last resort.” The primary school principal said that he was in contact with other principals across the city on a consistent basis, swapping idea and sharing ways of teaching online in order to ensure best practice was being followed.