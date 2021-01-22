CMO urges people to 'stay the course' this weekend as 55 Covid-19 related deaths and 2,870 new cases reported 

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, has appealed to the public to 'stay the course' over the weekend and stay home to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking this evening, Dr Holohan acknowledged that the current restrictions are challenging, but he said strictly following the public health measures is vital.

“We know that the ongoing restrictions are very challenging for people but, through the hard work and sacrifice of the vast majority of people, we are starting to see the first signs of a lower prevalence of the disease in the population. Strictly adhering to the public health measures is the key to making real progress in terms of flattening the curve and lowering the current trends in our hospitals and ICUs.

He added: “This weekend, we need everyone to stay the course with hand washing, covering coughs, wearing face coverings and keeping a 2m distance. In order to take care of each other, we need all to stay at home, except for essential reasons, to minimize the spread of COVID-19 to ourselves and our loved ones.”

Latest case details

The appeal came as the Department reported 52 additional Covid-19 related deaths and 2,371 new cases of the virus.

50 of these deaths occurred in January and the median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 39-99 years.

Of the cases notified today: 1,129 are men / 1,194 are women, 57% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 40 years old 757 in Dublin, 237 in Cork, 154 in Waterford, 123 in Wexford, 114 in Louth, and the remaining 986 cases are spread across all other counties.

A total of 5,444 cases of Covid-19 have now been reported in Cork in the last 14 days.

Contact doctor as soon as symptoms appear

Dr Holohan also appealed to people to contact their doctor as soon as they see signs of Covid-19.

“The ‘Covid-19 find-test-trace-isolate’ process is vital to our efforts. Our data is telling us that for a third of people, it’s 4 days or more from the time they first experience symptoms of COVID-19 to the time they get tested. We all need to contact our GP as soon as symptoms occur, so we can trace our contacts and prevent further infections."