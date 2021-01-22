Convicted rapist who changed address without notifying gardaí sent back to jail 

A convicted rapist who has been changing addresses in Cork city and county without notifying gardaí as required by the Sex Offenders Register was sent back to jail for four months.

33-year-old George Arundel had been living at St. Vincent’s Hostel on Anglesea Terrace, Cork, but he moved out almost six weeks ago and failed to tell the gardaí.

Detective Garda Brian Maher testified at Cork District Court today that he spoke to the accused by phone last week and Arundel told him he had been living “in Youghal, the Lee Fields and other places.”

Arundel pleaded guilty today to this failure to notify gardaí of a change of address. Noting that the same man got a three-month jail term for the same offence a year ago, the judge commented, “He has not learned.”

Shane Collins-Daly solicitor said Arundel was in a difficult, transient situation.

His convictions included, rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment and he got a total sentence of ten years for those crimes in June 2012, backdated to September 2011, and he served just over eight years of the sentence.

“Things are difficult for him. I think he finds it difficult to stay at one address.

“He left St. Vincent’s. He says he was receiving threats from people living there. With his previous convictions, it attracts attention from people and he has received threats over the years from various places.

“He has been staying in a tent or hut in the Lee Fields with a lady friend,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

Det. Garda Maher said he had gone to the Lee Fields previously looking for Arundel and failed to locate him in that area.

Judge Kelleher said the accused was also required to comply with directions of the probation service and that there had been a lack of compliance.