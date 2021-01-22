Cork Orchestral Society launches 2021 online concert programme

Cork Orchestral Society has launched a programme of concerts that will allow audiences to tune into a variety of performances over the next six months.

In a new endeavour for the society, the performances will be streamed online for audiences with one concert hosted online every month between January and June of this year.

The first concert will take place on Saturday evening and will feature the newly-founded Cork ensemble, 13 Strings.

13 Strings is curated by Canadian musician, David Whitla, the full-time double bass instructor at the CIT Cork School of Music and a former member of the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra.

Joining Whitla at the ensemble’s core is leader of the first violin section of 13 Strings, Sébastien Petiet.

Though he was born in France, Sébastien Petiet grew up in Kerry, where he learned traditional Irish music from local musicians.

A multi-instrumentalist, he plays most acoustic string instruments and spent 21 years as a violinist with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Speaking on the return of the Cork Orchestral Society, Chairperson Tom Crowley said:

“To start 2021 on a bright note, we are delighted to present a programme of six concerts online which will be non-ticketed events.

“It is a great source of pride to us at the Cork Orchestral Society that these concerts will be a celebration of the talent and mastery found locally, from within our own music community."

Cork Orchestral Society has spent over 80 years continuing the legacy of its founder, Aloys Fleischmann, presenting top-quality classical music of all kinds to the city of Cork, from spellbinding chamber music to spectacular orchestras.

Taking place in February, the second concert in the series will be performed by Cork School of Music (CSM) Emerging Artist, Brendan Garde (violin) playing with Gary Beecher (piano).

"There are yet more treats in store, with a solo piano recital, wind quintet, piano trio and a trio of sopranos all waiting in the wings to delight our audience in the coming months,” added Mr Crowley.

Further details on the upcoming Cork Orchestral Society’s 2021 programme and viewing information can be found on their website.