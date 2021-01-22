Over 200 fines issued by Gardaí for non-essential travel in South

Gardaí have issued a total of 771 fines for non-essential travel since last Monday, with a total of 213 fines in the South.

Since their introduction on January 11, An Garda Síochána issued 771 fines for non-essential travel as of close of businesses yesterday.

Of these fines, 213 were issued in the Southern region which includes counties Cork, Kerry Clare, Tipperary and Limerick.

144 fines were issued in the Dublin Metropolitan Region while 315 were in the East and 99 in the North West.

Of those receiving the fines, 77 per cent have been male and 23 per cent have been female.

Last weekend, over 300 fines were issued for suspected breaches of the public health regulations related to non-essential travel.

An Garda Síochána have said that they will be continuing its series of checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities this weekend.

They have reminded the public that the 5km limit includes the distance travelled from their home to a location for exercise.

The public has also been reminded that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well.

This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said that the vast majority of people are complying with no-essential travel regulations.

“However, there are still some people who are not compliant. These regulations are in place to protect public health. At a time when significant numbers of people are dying or seriously ill, we all need to do all we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"If people want to protect our health service and support our doctors, nurses and other front-line workers who are putting themselves in harm’s way every day to tackle COVID-19 then they should stay home.

“They should only make essential journeys, reduce their contacts, practice social distancing, and wash their hands. Please stay safe and keep others safe by staying home,” he added.