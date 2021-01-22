Weather update: Cork in for an icy weekend 

Conditions are about to get a lot colder in Cork, with Met Éireann issuing a Weather Advisory nationwide until midnight on Sunday.

The forecaster says the weather is to become increasingly wintry over the weekend, with a real risk of frost and falls or snow or sleet at times.

A nationwide Status Yellow warning for snow and ice comes into force from 6pm on Saturday, with icy and hazardous conditions forecast nationwide until noon Sunday.

Scattered showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow becoming mainly confined to the northwest this afternoon, with heavy falls at times. Highs of 3 to 5 degrees in a mainly light westerly breeze. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/UAqN0n7BbM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 22, 2021

There is expected to be a cold start in Cork tomorrow morning with frost slow to clear. It will be a mainly dry day with sunny spells, but there is a chance of a wintry shower during the morning hours. Highest temperatures of just 3 or 4 degrees with a moderate westerly breeze.

It is forecast to be cold on Saturday night with a band of sleet and snow in the west moving eastwards. The rain, sleet and snow will gradually clear into the Irish Sea towards morning. Frost and ice will develop as it clears, with lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees in a light breeze.

Another cold day is expected on Sunday with sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly in the north and west where some will be sleet or snow. Showers will drift further inland through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees in moderate west to southwest breeze.

Sunday night will be cold and dry in many areas with showers easing. Lowest temperatures of +3 to -1 degrees with frost forming.

Monday will see a mix of showers and clear spells as the weather becomes unsettled, but milder for the rest of next week.