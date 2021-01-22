Man who fell asleep on Cork bus threatened to kill Gardaí who woke him

Gardaí were called to a bus at Victoria Road in Cork where a passenger was asleep and couldn’t be woken and when they managed to wake him he threatened to kill them.

Judge Olann Kelleher recalled evidence previously given in the case and commented in relation to the defendant, “He was very lippy and difficult at the time.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the facts again in the case against Conor Pearse.

Shortly after lunchtime on August 4 2020 there was a report of a man who had been aggressive on the bus at Victoria Road. There was some concern about the behaviour of the 46-year-old.

By the time gardaí arrived he was asleep in the back of the bus.

Gardaí woke him and Conor Pearse responded by saying, “F*** ye. I will kill the two of ye.”

Sgt. Davis said the man was very intoxicated and was arrested and taken to Togher garda station.

The accused had 12 previous convictions including two counts of engaging in threatening behaviour.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant’s previous convictions went back a considerable period of time. He said the accused spent a long time in the UK and returned to Cork two and a half years ago.

“He has difficult and challenging circumstances. He is living in hostel and B&B accommodation. St. Vincent’s and Simon have given him some support. He has limited family contact,” Mr Buttimer said.

The solicitor said the threatening charge was based on verbal rather than physical behaviour.

The judge accepted that a person could fall asleep on the bus but he added, “He cannot be threatening to kill the guards.”

Pearse was fined €150 for being drunk and a danger and was given a two-month suspended sentence on the threatening charge at Cork District Court.