Fri, 22 Jan, 2021 - 08:13

Hazardous road conditions this morning in Cork as emergency services deal with a number of collisions

Hazardous road conditions this morning in Cork as emergency services deal with a number of collisions

A number of collisions have taken place and Gardaí are asking people to take care when drving.

CORK motorists have woken up to hazardous conditions this morning with frost and icy patches being reported across the county.

A number of collisions have taken place and Gardaí are asking people to take care when drving.

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory that temperatures will dip over the coming days.

It said: "Turning colder from Wednesday with weather conditions becoming increasingly wintry for the rest of the week. Risk of frost and icy conditions, with falls of sleet or snow at times."

AA Roadwatch said this morning: 

"There's a collision on the Tallow/Rathcormac Rd (R628) between Aghern and Conna. Traffic is slowing here.

"There's also a crash on the local Liscarroll/Mallow Rd at Templemary. The route is icy so take care here.

"Gardai are dealing with a collision outside Midleton Town on the Rathcormac Rd (R626) north of Curragh Wood. Gardai say conditions are icy along this stretch and caution is advised.

"Traffic is slowing on the M8 southbound approaching J18 Glanmire.

"Inbound traffic on the N20 Commons Rd is a little slow before Blackpool SC."

More in this section

Law and justice concept Suspended sentence for man who stole two t-shirts from Cork store 
Adam King's 'virtual hug' sign lights up a nation Adam King's 'virtual hug' sign lights up a nation
Coronavirus - Tue Jul 7, 2020 Health Minister provides detail on vaccination timeline in Dáil
cork weatherroad safetycork roads
Man who fell asleep on Cork bus threatened to kill Gardaí who woke him

Man who fell asleep on Cork bus threatened to kill Gardaí who woke him

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Relaxed woman at home on couch Creating a stylish home that will flow to work for all your needs
Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives
A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay

Latest

My home Ad