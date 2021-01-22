Hazardous road conditions this morning in Cork as emergency services deal with a number of collisions

CORK motorists have woken up to hazardous conditions this morning with frost and icy patches being reported across the county.

A number of collisions have taken place and Gardaí are asking people to take care when drving.

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory that temperatures will dip over the coming days.

It said: "Turning colder from Wednesday with weather conditions becoming increasingly wintry for the rest of the week. Risk of frost and icy conditions, with falls of sleet or snow at times."

Cold this morning with frost & icy patches. Showery rain over Munster & south Leinster falling as sleet or snow in places for a time this morning. Scattered showers elsewhere, most frequent in the north & west, falling as sleet & snow in places. Highs of 3 to 5°C. 🥶 🌨️ ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/F2d9X7Sv6w — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 22, 2021

AA Roadwatch said this morning:

"There's a collision on the Tallow/Rathcormac Rd (R628) between Aghern and Conna. Traffic is slowing here.

"There's also a crash on the local Liscarroll/Mallow Rd at Templemary. The route is icy so take care here.

"Gardai are dealing with a collision outside Midleton Town on the Rathcormac Rd (R626) north of Curragh Wood. Gardai say conditions are icy along this stretch and caution is advised.

"Traffic is slowing on the M8 southbound approaching J18 Glanmire.

"Inbound traffic on the N20 Commons Rd is a little slow before Blackpool SC."