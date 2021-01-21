Suspended sentence for man who stole two t-shirts from Cork store 

Stealing two T-shirts from JD Sports on St. Patrick’s Street resulted in a man getting a suspended five-month sentence.

37-year-old Damien O’Mahony of St. Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of shoplifting at the premises on September 4 2020.

The accused man had 92 previous convictions including three counts of robbery.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused had made a lot of improvements since this happened back in September.

Mr Kelleher said that O’Mahony had returned to the shop and apologised in person for his actions and that unusually in such cases, there was a letter from the store in court that was favourable to the defendant.

Judge Kelleher said that with the defendant’s number of previous convictions he had been at risk of a prison sentence.

However, the judge suspended the sentence and added, “You won’t get a second chance.”